Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth $1,366,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of KRE stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.42. 596,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,210,900. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.26. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.