First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,611,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,048,000.

BSV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,842. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

