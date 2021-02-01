SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) is First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 486,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,097 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up 3.7% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $21,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,345.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.47. The company had a trading volume of 60,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,721. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.