Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,805 EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 865,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 149,886 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,820,000 after buying an additional 174,401 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 409,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,372,000 after buying an additional 52,836 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.00. 7,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,232. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.22. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $76.10.

