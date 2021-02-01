Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 155.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $253,239,000 after purchasing an additional 307,877 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 35.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $524,099,000 after purchasing an additional 275,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 371.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $142,323,000 after purchasing an additional 224,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,906 shares of company stock valued at $240,726,569 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $7.72 on Monday, reaching $540.11. 175,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,370,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $523.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

