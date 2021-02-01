Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 2,131 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 16,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 54,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.78. 435,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,103,227. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.