Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Invests $400,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,188 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,985,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,997,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,074,000 after acquiring an additional 813,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 734,559 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.58. 242,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,382,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.79. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

