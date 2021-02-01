45,056 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.1% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

VIG traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.86. 225,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,363. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

