McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 953 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 953 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.59. 96,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.84 and a 200 day moving average of $196.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

