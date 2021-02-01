Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Buys New Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000. General Dynamics makes up about 1.0% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after purchasing an additional 717,910 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in General Dynamics by 1,007.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,852,000 after acquiring an additional 623,340 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,211,000 after acquiring an additional 247,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,756,000 after acquiring an additional 230,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 890,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,270,000 after acquiring an additional 214,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GD traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,668. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

