Hoertkorn Richard Charles Trims Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles trimmed its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE GSK traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.45. 221,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,392,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.