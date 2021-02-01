132 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $394.00 to $387.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. China Renaissance Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.75.

Shares of BABA traded up $6.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $260.68. The company had a trading volume of 384,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,981,084. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.03. The stock has a market cap of $705.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $16.28. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

