World Asset Management Inc Sells 4,586 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruggie Capital Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of C traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.88. 289,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,994,527. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $80.76. The company has a market cap of $120.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

