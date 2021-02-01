Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $794.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report sales of $794.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $804.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $790.00 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $860.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

CTXS stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.63. The stock had a trading volume of 32,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 1,430 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $202,345.00. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $2,354,701.50. Insiders sold 52,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,096,322 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth about $81,579,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after buying an additional 540,624 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,581,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 992,396 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $136,664,000 after buying an additional 492,734 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

