Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $807,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Cigna by 31.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 56,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 6.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $12,690,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,847,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,143 shares of company stock valued at $45,055,720 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist upped their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

CI stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $218.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,032. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $230.90. The company has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

