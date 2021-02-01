Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $900,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 92,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DWX traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,926. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $25.79 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.