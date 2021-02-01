Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 47.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,074 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Corning by 16.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 456,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 65,265 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Corning by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 48,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Corning by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GLW. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.91. 152,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,789,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 180.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

