iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 302.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $765,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.08. 7,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $78.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.14.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

