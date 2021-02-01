Falcon Point Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,382 Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Barrett Business Services comprises about 1.9% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBSI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 566.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,551,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $275,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,522.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,224 shares of company stock worth $368,236. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BBSI traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,521. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $497.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.62.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.92. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.