Falcon Point Capital LLC Buys New Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 848.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 283,861 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 410,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,899,000 after purchasing an additional 169,617 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 138,737 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,849,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,696,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Shares of ALV traded up $1.61 on Monday, reaching $90.32. 10,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.12. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $95.93.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

