LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. LiveRamp makes up about 2.1% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 32,868 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 53.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in LiveRamp by 8.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 340,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.45.

In other LiveRamp news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $9,888,056.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,007 shares in the company, valued at $61,785,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,640.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 209,131 shares of company stock worth $12,463,075 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.86. 17,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,842. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.79 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $104.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

