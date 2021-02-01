iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 67,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.94. The company had a trading volume of 45,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,368. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $70.66.

