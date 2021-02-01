Brokerages Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Target Price at $14.27

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.83.

MAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Mattel alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 541,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

MAT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.22. 119,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,184. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,819.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Mattel has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $19.42.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.