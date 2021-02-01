Falcon Point Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Falcon Point Capital LLC decreased its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Five9 accounts for about 3.5% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 24.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $112,661.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,385.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.95, for a total transaction of $2,124,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,341,159.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,641 shares of company stock valued at $12,313,222. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIVN stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.80. 11,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,895. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $187.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.15 and its 200 day moving average is $142.76.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

