First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $753,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 157.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX traded up $2.65 on Monday, reaching $237.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.35 and a 200-day moving average of $245.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

