First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $946,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,024,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,681,000 after buying an additional 99,231 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,791,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,742,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,976,000 after buying an additional 168,831 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,079,000 after purchasing an additional 222,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 900,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.23. 66,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,963. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.17 and its 200-day moving average is $99.65. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $110.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.