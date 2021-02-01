G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives $20.09 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 739.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 74,461 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIII stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.09. 24,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,084. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

