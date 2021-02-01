The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives $293.03 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $293.03.
Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.
Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $269.62. 196,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,013,137. The company has a market capitalization of $290.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95.
In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
About The Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
