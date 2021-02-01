The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,677 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $196.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.10 and a 200-day moving average of $185.30.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.