Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives $67.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSTK. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $6,016,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,676,923 shares in the company, valued at $968,052,609.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shutterstock by 42.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Shutterstock by 1.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shutterstock by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Shutterstock by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSTK traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.12. 6,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,658. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $77.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.89%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

