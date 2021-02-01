Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Receives $74.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.67.

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $59,164.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,145,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 564,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,650,000 after acquiring an additional 66,490 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,619,000 after acquiring an additional 101,096 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 217,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 187,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 54,626 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWX traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $60.50. 13,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.19.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $791.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.95 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. Southwest Gas’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.