BidiPass Trading Up 33.2% This Week (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a total market cap of $181,762.00 and approximately $2,118.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 33.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00066246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.44 or 0.00886684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00051313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00037407 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.71 or 0.04360940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00019833 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

BidiPass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BDPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.