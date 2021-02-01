Strong (STRONG) Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Strong has a total market cap of $122.13 million and $158,258.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Strong has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Strong token can now be purchased for $37.28 or 0.00110401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00047283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00145926 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00068083 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00265906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00066225 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00038444 BTC.

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,275,831 tokens. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

Strong Token Trading

Strong can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

