Jibrel Network (JNT) Price Hits $0.0307 on Exchanges

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jibrel Network has a market cap of $5.22 million and $103,559.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00066246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $299.44 or 0.00886684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00051313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00037407 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.71 or 0.04360940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00019833 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

