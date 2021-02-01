Insider Selling: Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WBS stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.73. 10,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

WBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Webster Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Webster Financial by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 141,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

