Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Price Tops $8.13 on Major Exchanges (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token token can currently be bought for $8.13 or 0.00024062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $10.47 million and $2.98 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00047283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00145926 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00068083 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00265906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00066225 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00038444 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 tokens. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Token Trading

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

