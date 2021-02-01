Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTTN) Short Interest Up 31.1% in January

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTTN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,388,100 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 10,975,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,247,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of PTTN stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.01. 326,401,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,734,922. Patten Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

About Patten Energy Solutions Group

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of energy and mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lithium carbonate and other minerals. It holds interests in a portfolio of properties covering approximately 31,020 acres located in the United States and Australia.

