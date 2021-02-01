Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTTN) Short Interest Up 31.1% in January

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTTN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,388,100 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 10,975,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,247,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of PTTN stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.01. 326,401,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,734,922. Patten Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
About Patten Energy Solutions Group
Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Patten Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patten Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.