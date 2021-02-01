Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Short Interest Up 31.4% in January

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,800 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the December 31st total of 331,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.9 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGJTF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cargojet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cargojet from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cargojet from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial raised Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Cargojet from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGJTF traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.48. 208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300. Cargojet has a 1 year low of $59.15 and a 1 year high of $186.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.01.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

