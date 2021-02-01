Cryptopay Price Hits $0.0638 on Major Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $114.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.00 or 0.00898374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005932 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00051230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00037826 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.27 or 0.04350796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019818 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,374,191 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

