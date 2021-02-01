HMS Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $456.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,237. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $470.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.76. The company has a market cap of $185.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

