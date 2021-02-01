Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 139,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.50. 2,188,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,446,590. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.64 and a 200 day moving average of $181.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.