Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $864,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2021


Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 981.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,432. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.74. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $31.16.

