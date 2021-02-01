First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 7,110 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 44,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.13. 5,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,189. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.18. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $57.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

