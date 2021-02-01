Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at $223,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at $538,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBCA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.95. 19,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,047. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $28.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.