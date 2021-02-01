Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $952,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10,205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 29,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $908,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.84. 15,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,126. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99.

