Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $85.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.60. The company has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.15.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.