McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000.

Shares of DSI traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,932. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $73.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.23.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

