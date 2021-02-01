McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $292,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after buying an additional 30,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.83. 2,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,116. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $153.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

