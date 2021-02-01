LiquidApps Market Cap Reaches $9.43 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 36% higher against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $9.43 million and approximately $5,749.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000406 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000220 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00044602 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,053,094,494 coins and its circulating supply is 705,113,391 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

