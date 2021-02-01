Paparazzi Trading Down 81.4% Over Last Week (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded 81.4% lower against the dollar. One Paparazzi token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paparazzi has a market cap of $6,021.76 and approximately $390.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Paparazzi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00146044 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00268542 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00067742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00065896 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00037973 BTC.

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 tokens. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

Paparazzi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paparazzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paparazzi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.